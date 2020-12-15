Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Circle Apartments at Long Beach has introduced measures to lighten the health and economic pressures on residents. Each resident received a washable facemask and bottled hand sanitizer. In addition to the $100 off April rent at the beginning of the pandemic, AMC is continuing to offer rent deferment programs to residents and free rent incentive programs for referrals and lease re-signings.

Now more than ever, AMC’s top priority is to enhance every resident’s happiness, health and safety at home. AMC’s onsite Leasing and Service team has been proactive with providing support and care for residents by diligently cleaning the high touch areas and laundry rooms multiple times a day. For newly renovated apartments, the apartments are sanitized and sealed before the move in.

Finding the right apartment home is more important now more than ever whether you’re remote learning or remote working. Newly renovated apartments feature dual paned windows, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sinks. Our community amenities include a cornhole court, firepit, BBQ and picnic areas, three swimming pools, and more. If you’re interested in learning more about living at The Circles Apartments at Long Beach, the Resident Services team is available for virtual appointments or in person meetings.

About The Circle Apartments at Long Beach

The Circle Apartments at Long Beach offers one and two bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes for rent. Tours are available in person by appointment only and virtually for your convenience.