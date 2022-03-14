The Commuting Possibilities Are Endless With The Moovit app

At a school filled with commuters and frequent visitors, it’s easy to feel frustrated with the parking campus. Having to get to campus early or circle around parking lots and structures just to find a spot is no one’s favorite pastime.

Well, there is good news for every commuter on campus. The Moovit app and Long Beach Transit can help you with your commute and take away the hassle of parking.

Moovit is an app that shows you the best route to take to get in and around Long Beach. It gives you accurate and real-time arrivals, schedules, maps, and more. With Moovit, you can utilize Long Beach Transit in any way possible.

Have to leave campus for work but have class later? No problem! Keep your parking spot and check Moovit to see which route best fits your schedule, then hop on Long Beach Transit and ride the bus around town

Want to grab a bite, a drink, or sneak in a quick workout? Head to 2nd & PCH just a few blocks down the road. Moovit shows several different routes with arrival and departure times that you can take from campus.

Even if you have never used Long Beach Transit, there is no reason to stress because Moovit gives you every detail you need. When you are planning a trip on the app, just type in a destination, set your desired arrival time and it will list every route possible. Not to mention when you click on a route it gives you a breakdown of the trip and shows you a picture of the correct bus stop so there is no confusion.

Moovit is just one of the several resources you can use to plan your trip. If you head to ridelbt.com/csulb, it gives you options such as: utilizing the Moovit app, texting a short number for bus arrival times or viewing all of their routes and schedules on their website. It also gives you the tools to find discounted fare prices for all students in and around the Long Beach area.

The Moovit app is a great tool to make your life just a little bit easier. So, forget the hassle of parking or the pocket pain of paying for gas for your commute to campus. Download Moovit to find a route that you can use to make your days going to campus trouble-free.