CSULB women’s basketball looking to Justina King to lead in the 2019-20 season

Sophomore point guard Justina King comes from a tight-knit family with a foundation centered around hoops.

From Toronto, Canada, King is carrying on her family’s tradition of playing collegiate basketball.

The love for basketball in the King family drew Justina to the game, but her competitive nature is what sets her apart.

“She is such a fun-loving and sweet person,” head coach Jeff Cammon said. “But as soon as those cards or dice come out, or whatever it may be, a switch goes off. I love it.”

Leaving a hometown for college can be a challenge for any young person. Going to a foreign country though is a whole different ball game.

This is the challenge King was presented with when she went to Ribét Academy College Preparatory in Los Angeles. For King though, being recruited by CSULB made the decision an easy one.

“I was immediately drawn in by the family atmosphere here,” King said. “Making sure I have a second family away from home is really important to me.”

Playing basketball always came easy for King. Whatever level she played at, she was able to find success until college.

At CSULB, she was immersed in a setting where she hasn’t been able to dominate her opponents right away.

For King, the challenge of building upon last season’s 9-22 record motivates her and is one of the things she loves about playing for the Beach.

“Obviously, we weren’t successful last year,” she said. “[But] the fact that we are still super motivated and coming into this year with a different mentality is really exciting.”

The root of this work ethic comes from her family, who have high expectations for King.

Especially her father, who motivates King to one day consider making the switch to coaching when her playing career is over.

Cammon added that King’s leadership was one of the most appealing qualities she brought to the team.

“She could coach at any level she wants,” Cammon said. “She has such an infectious personality onto her peers that it makes others want to be better.”

That infectious personality blends in with her game on the court. She always strives to get better in any area after her rookie season at the Beach.

“Any time I would mess up, or miss a shot, I would be hard on myself,” King said. “I’ve been trying to get better at being even-keeled and supporting my teammates, regardless of my performance.”



The coaches saw these qualities too, as King became a leader of the team after just one season.

“We have higher standards for Justina,” Cammon said. “She is a natural leader, but we also want to make sure she has fun out there.

During the summer of 2018, King spent valuable time with the Canadian U-18 team. The team spent the days together between multiple practices, off-court meetings and team bonding activities.

The time she spent playing with team Canada in a professional international setting is something a lot of her teammates never experienced. She said it helped her transition from high school to Division 1 basketball.

Despite a disappointing 84-60 loss in the championship game in Mexico City against the United States, the experience was unforgettable for King.

“It was crazy,” King said. “Just from all the training back at home, to the flight to Thailand, it was a great experience.“

Off the court, team bonding has been extremely important to King. The Beach women’s basketball team is extremely close, and King’s welcoming nature made the transition that much easier.

“She is good with anyone,” Cammon said. “She has such a kind, loving and genuine spirit.”

Whether it’s at practice or hanging out after class, the family values ring true for King in all aspects of her life at her second home, the Beach.

“As soon as practice is over we’re like ‘Where we going next?’” King said. “I just like being able to spend time with my teammates.”

Outside of basketball King has picked up an interest in teaching during her time spent in Long Beach.

After switching majors to liberal studies, King realized she enjoys working with kids, especially after participating in spring and summer camps.

Off the court, King has an inviting smile and light-hearted personality.

The moment she steps on the court, King is a fierce competitor who isn’t afraid to get up in her competitors’ face or send them in the dust with a crossover.

But the one constant in both sides of her life is the strong foundation of family.

“Our goal is to win the Big West for sure,” King said. “To have a whole family on board with the same goals is pretty cool.