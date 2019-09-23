CSULB women’s golf finishes 13th place after day one of tournament, Tuesday

The Long Beach State women’s golf team teed off in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, Monday and ended the day in 13th place.

Fifteen teams are competing in the tournament and the host Gonzaga ended day one in first place. The Coeur d’Alene Invitational is a two-day, 54-hole tournament.

Sophomore Hunter Pate led the team in pars with 25, while seniors Holland Shourds, Euna Pak and sophomore Hannah Ko all shot a team best of 76 in the first round.

In the second round, Shourds, Ko, and Pate all shot a round best of 74.

Freshman Khameryn Utu made her collegiate debut, and shot 78 in round one and improved to 77 in round two.

The schools competing in the Coeur d’Alene Invitational are: Gonzaga, North Florida, North Dakota State, Washington State, Fresno State, UC Irvine, Florida International, BYU, Utah Valley, Portland State, Wichita State, Northern Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.

Long Beach State will compete in the final round of the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, Sept. 24 at 7:45 a.m.