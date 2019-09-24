CSULB women’s golf finish tied for 10th in tournament, Tuesday

Long Beach State moved up three spots from 13th place forcing a tie for 10th with North Florida in the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, Tuesday morning.

Sophomore Hannah Ko and senior Holland Shourds led the Beach again and shot 1 over par in the final round of the tournament. Sophomore Hunter Pate and senior Euna Pak both shot 76, to move Long Beach up the standings.

“Our play wasn’t good enough, but the next day couldn’t be a give up,” head coach Joey Cerulle said. “So we came and tried to use the round today as momentum for the rest of the year.”

While Cerulle wasn’t happy with the end results in Idaho, with another week of practice, he said the team can bounce back.

“We didn’t reach our goals at all this week,” Cerulle said. “We learned we generally care for one another, but we learned right now we are just not good enough, so we are looking forward to practice.”

Cerulle said that the team can grow from this tournament.

“Something we can take away on a positive note is to get on the plane to come home and be ready for the next one,” Cerulle said.

The women’s golf team will compete in the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate, Sept. 28 in Palm Desert, California.