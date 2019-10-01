Mark’s Fantasy Football Goldmine Week 5

Welcome, all you fantasy football junkies, flunkies and rookies! Every Tuesdayday before the fantasy week starts, “Mark’s Fantasy Goldmine” will be updating you, LB Nation, on exactly who you need in that oh-so-tricky flex spot, sneaky waiver-wire pickups, one big piece of advice from me to you and my predictions for who will boom and bust this week.

To keep myself responsible to my fellow peers and prove why you should pick up these golden nuggets of wisdom, I will post my personal fantasy team each week, “The Funky Bunch.” Last week I finally made the choice to move Mecole Hardman from my bench to a starting position, which didn’t turn out well. After two strong outings from the speedster, he was kept in check by the Detroit Lions defense, only accumulating two catches for nine yards. Surely Hardman will get worked back into the fold, but be cautious with rookies still learning the ropes early on in the season. Alright, now let’s get digging!

Flex On ‘Em

Every year, a new crop of players stand out throughout the season due to new opportunities arising, good matchups presenting themselves, or just flat out catching fire on the field. Here are the best risk/reward options you should unearth and plug into your x-factor slot this week.

Larry Fitzgerald , WR, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in a matchup of two winless teams trying to get their name on the board. As Kyler Murray gets more comfortable in the offense, the production will follow for his receivers. Look for Larry Fitzgerald to continue his steady play while working against an inept secondary.

Calvin Ridley , WR, Atlanta Falcons: This week the Atlanta Falcons will face off against the Houston Texans, which will likely be a shootout, as both teams have plenty of weapons at their disposal. After two lackluster performances, Ridley is primed for a big game after fellow wide receiver Mohammed Sanu assumed the role of number two receiver. With the Texans defense focusing on Julio Jones and Sanu, Ridley will be the forgotten man, finding himself open throughout the contest.

D.K. Metcalf , WR, Seattle Seahawks: The Seattle Seahawks are known for their ground and pound style of offense, but the ball has to be thrown every once in a while. As Metcalf progresses through the season, his production will begin to spike, with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams being the start. The Rams boast one of the best defensive fronts, which will lead to Russel Wilson being forced to air it out more than usual to match the high octane offense the Rams produce.

Workin’ the Wire

Most fantasy rosters won’t look the same by the end of the season as they did when you first drafted. Working the waiver wire is paramount to a successful fantasy team because unexpected injuries occur, coaching and playing style can change, and players develop throughout the season. Here are the hidden gems and players who fell through the cracks you should target to bolster your bench.

A.J. Brown , WR, Tennessee Titans: Last week A.J. Brown, the cousin of now-infamous Antonia Brown, blew up with a two-touchdown effort against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Titans looking for someone to lead the offense, Brown seems to be the likely choice after showing off his strong hands and ability to rack up yards after the catch.

Benjamin Watson , TE, New England Patriots: After serving his four-game suspension, Benjamin Watson will join a Patriots squad already full of weapons. While the depth chart is packed with talent, the Patriots have always used their tight ends in their game plan. While Watson may not be fully up to speed, by the end of the season, he should be a solid contributor at a position that struggles to produce big numbers.

Gardner Minshew , QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Streaming certain positions is often unavoidable, meaning plugging in players that have a good matchup on a weekly basis because you don’t have a full-time starter. Minshew is a prime example of a quarterback who warrants playing time on a fantasy roster based on the matchup. While the Jaguars don’t have elite talent at the receiver position, Minshew has shown that his creativity and daring nature will at least produce average numbers for a fantasy QB when a plus-matchup arises.

Look, a Golden Nugget!

To piggyback on one of my earlier nuggets, winning in fantasy football takes production from all positions on your roster, so there’s no point in stocking up on one exclusively. Don’t hesitate to take a kicker before a player who is rated lower in your eyes who will most likely ride your bench the whole season. In the ninth round of my fantasy draft I chose LA Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, also known as “Big Leg Greg,” and the kicker has been producing flex-like numbers weekly. If a kicker on a high-powered offense is available when only questionable depth pieces are left, pull the trigger and get those points.

Dope or Nope?

Here is a list of the players/defenses that will make you rich in fantasy scoring at their respective positions, as well as the ones who will prove to just be fool’s gold.

