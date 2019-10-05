CSULB Hockey Club loses home-opener to LMU Friday

The Long Beach State Hockey Club lost 3-0 in a hard fought game vs. Loyola Marymount University Friday.

Long Beach out shot LMU on goal 39 to 24, but were unable to capitalize on any of the opportunities.

“Kind of mixbaged there,” assistant coach Eric Raimondo said. “We started off strong but didn’t end strong. We had lots of opportunities … so I do like what I saw out there.”

The game got off to a defensive start, with both teams battling it out until LMU scored first, leading 1-0 in the seventh minute of the first period.

In the second period the Lions came out strong, scoring their second goal in the 10th minute. LMU’s offense only got stronger, as two minutes later they scored on a powerplay goal, jumping to a 3-0 lead.

“We were lacking on the zone coverage,” Raimondo said. “Other than that, we got our chances and we needed to execute.”

Long Beach tried to battle back in the third period with momentum finally going its direction, but were stopped once again by the strong defense from LMU.

“Disappointing for sure,” team captain Francis Lemay said. “Facing an opponent like LMU, it definitely teaches us what we need to learn.”

Long Beach State Hockey Club’s next home game will be Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Lakewood ICE – The Rinks.