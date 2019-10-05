Senior forward Francis Lemay drives the puck on a breakaway against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State Hockey Club versus LMU Oct. 4.

Senior forward Francis Lemay faces off against LMU junior forward Eric Anderson, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Senior forward Francis Lemay drives the puck on a breakaway against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Forward Nicholas Santoro slams LMU freshman forward Christopher Manzer against the boards while fighting for the puck. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State defender clears the puck against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Defender Ryan Schlerf winds up to take a shot on goal against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Senior forward Francis Lemay fights for the puck against LMU sophomore defender Robby McClellan, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State hockey player collides with LMU freshmah forward Gabi Rodriguez, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State hockey player attempts to knock the puck out of the air against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Senior forward Francis Lemay attempts a shot on goal against LMU junior goalie Jason Footlick. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
The Long Beach State goalie looks up at the puck that was knocked in the air. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
The Long Beach State goalie attempts a save after a shot on goal by LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Senior forward Francis Lemay sprays ice and looks to cross the puck against LMU junior defender Thomas Bennett Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State hockey player and LMU player collide in the middle of the ice, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State player takes a far shot on goal against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Senior forward Francis Lemay fights for the puck against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner.

