Senior forward Francis Lemay drives the puck on a breakaway against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Club Sports, Sports IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State Hockey Club versus LMU Oct. 4. by Austin Brumblay on October 5, 2019 Austin Brumblay Author More in Club Sports: CSULB Hockey Club loses home-opener to LMU Friday October 5, 2019 CSULB Jiu-Jitsu brands its club with community building September 17, 2019 CSULB club hockey looks to Lemay to lead the way September 16, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Senior forward Francis Lemay faces off against LMU junior forward Eric Anderson, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Senior forward Francis Lemay drives the puck on a breakaway against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Forward Nicholas Santoro slams LMU freshman forward Christopher Manzer against the boards while fighting for the puck. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State defender clears the puck against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Defender Ryan Schlerf winds up to take a shot on goal against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Senior forward Francis Lemay fights for the puck against LMU sophomore defender Robby McClellan, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State hockey player collides with LMU freshmah forward Gabi Rodriguez, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State hockey player attempts to knock the puck out of the air against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Senior forward Francis Lemay attempts a shot on goal against LMU junior goalie Jason Footlick. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner The Long Beach State goalie looks up at the puck that was knocked in the air. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner The Long Beach State goalie attempts a save after a shot on goal by LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Senior forward Francis Lemay sprays ice and looks to cross the puck against LMU junior defender Thomas Bennett Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State hockey player and LMU player collide in the middle of the ice, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State player takes a far shot on goal against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Senior forward Francis Lemay fights for the puck against LMU, Oct. 4. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner. IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State Hockey Club versus LMU Oct. 4.