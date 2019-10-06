‘We’re not a part of the programs,’ Long Beach State Athletic alumni say

History is something worth more than just celebrating. The Hall of Fame, championship banners and records mean more to a school than just what they added to the win/loss column.

For Amen “Sleepy” Rahh, a professor emeritus of Africana studies and former Long Beach State basketball player, the athletics department hasn’t been doing its part in creating an inclusive environment for alumni.

“Most schools are known for their sports,” Rahh said. “Their alumni have a voice…some of us don’t even go to the games because we feel like we’re not a part of the programs, and I’m hoping we can share the information we have with the [coaches and administration].”

With a clear desire to bring back the glory days of the Beach, CSULB athletics champions from 1968-72 football, basketball and baseball teams gathered together on Sept. 28 for the 50 Year Sports Renaissance.

The event was brought together by the alumni in efforts to show that they still a defining piece of the school’s history, whether or not the athletics department chooses to make their presence known.

“We didn’t have no budget, it all came from our pockets,” Rahh said. “We didn’t have no time, but we made time.”

Attendees of the 1968-72 era included high profile names such as former NFL coach and CSULB quarterback Jim Fassel, former NBA champion and CSULB basketball player Glenn McDonald and former NFL safety and CSULB football Hall of Famer Jeff Severson.

Enlarge Jeff Severson showing off his 1979 NFC championship ring as a defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams at the 50 Year Sports Renaissance Sep. 28. Mark Lindahl/Daily Forty-Niner

The room was all smiles as former colleagues and life-long friends gathered together for a day of remembrance of their late teammates, like CSULB football’s only first round NFL draft pick Leon Burns.

“All these guys I played with, I’m the oldest out of all these guys,” said former CSULB basketball player Charles “Tap” Nixon. “So it was a great time seeing everybody.”

But once the food was eaten, drinks were enjoyed and stories were told, the players began to share what was on their minds about the recent state of CSULB’s athletic programs.

“[The athletes] worked hard,” Rahh said. “Students come [to CSULB] and don’t know about…this bowl they won with Leon [Burns], and the fact that we were the first team to go to the NCAA [basketball tournament].”

Enlarge Former LBSU athletes from 1968-72 pose for a group photo at the 50 Year Sports Renaissance Sep. 28. Mark Lindahl/Daily Forty-Niner

These are just some of the issues brought up by the alumni.

“Once we’re done, where’s the tradition to bring back the [CSULB] Hall of Fame?” Severson asked. “They need to reach out to the [former] athletes.”

One of the many ways Severson said he desires to help student athletes at the Beach is by making sure the students are confident in themselves thanks to his unique understanding of the struggles they go through.

That doesn’t always come to fruition though.

“I donate money to the school every year, [but] I kind of have to initiate some of these things,” Severson said.

While CSULB has gotten its name back on the national stage through its success in men’s volleyball, the other programs still aren’t back to the notoriety they once had.

“We were the soldiers of the school,” Rahh said. “You don’t see it, but if you went to our practices you would have felt like it. We were on the front line for our school, giving them a name that they could be proud of.”

In efforts to bring back more voices of the past, executive senior associate athletic director Rob Clark presented the group with the Beach Athletic Varsity Club initiative, which will provide former CSULB athletes a ticket to any game of their choosing throughout all sports games.

“We need to connect, we need a vehicle,” Clark said. “It’s coming shortly.”

While this is a clear act to make amends, members had potential misgivings about the plan as they generally do not attend athletic events alone, and would have to purchase tickets for anyone else joining.

Standing in front of his peers, McDonald voiced his opinion that the efforts are a step in the right direction.

“It’s good if they follow up on it,” Severson said. “I have been through so many athletic directors over there. A lot of times they use us as a stepping stone.”

It remains to be seen if the athletics department will follow suit and give the former players the platform they feel they deserve.

“It’s our duty to remember,” Rahh said. “We have to tell our history. And we hope we inspire the athletic department to do more. Every great player in the Long Beach area and surrounding area should be wanting to come here to keep that legacy going.”