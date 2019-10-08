Long Beach State men’s golf finish fifth at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational Tuesday

The Long Beach State men’s golf team finished the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in fifth place at the Meadow Club golf course in Fairfax Tuesday.

“Ultimately the guys came out of the gates playing nicely,” head coach Michael Wilson said. “They played a really clean round of golf there and just a few little hiccups at the end … we weren’t able to quite adapt. But I think ultimately it was a nice event for us, we did a lot of things right.”

Sophomore Tyler Schafer concluded day one in a tie for sixth place and finished the tournament tied for eighth place, shooting 10 under par.

“Tyler missed the lineup this last week and requalified and earned his way back onto the team,” Wilson said. “I thought the way he handled himself and result he showed and determination was awesome.”

Senior Big West Golfer of the month Hunter Epson added to the Beach’s success by shooting six under par, tying for 17th place overall in the tournament.

“Hunter had a nice tournament,” Wilson said. “He didn’t have his best stuff but managed his way around the course really well.”

Pepperdine won the invitational shooting 43 under par, 16 strokes ahead of second place UC Berkeley.

The schools competing in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational were: Pepperdine, UC Berkeley, St. Mary’s, Boise State, Santa Clara, SDSU, SJSU, Chattanooga, Univ. of San Diego, Nevada, LMU, Fresno State, UC Santa Barbara, and Hawaii.

Long Beach State will be back in action Oct. 21 through 23 at the Stockton Pacific Invitational hosted by the University of the Pacific.