Long Beach State women’s golf finish last at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational

The Long Beach State women’s golf team finished in last place Wednesday, after day two of the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational.

Hosted by Washington, the tournament was shortened to 36 holes due to heavy rain and a near four-hour delay.

The Beach wrapped up day one in a tie for sixth place with Idaho, shooting collectively 22 over par.

Sophomore Hunter Pate kept the Beach in the match on day one, shooting a team best of 76. Pate once again led the team in pars with 13 on day one, like she did at Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational.

Fellow sophomore Hannah Ko wasn’t too far behind, shooting a 77, one stroke behind Pate. Ko was also responsible for having the most pars in the tournament, finishing with 23

After starting strong, the Beach dropped back five places in the standings from day one, finishing day two in 11th place.

Senior Holland Shourds lead the Beach on day two, shooting a team best of 76. Shourds lead the team in birdies with four.

Freshman Vanessa Richiani made her team debut, shooting 79 in round one and 83 for round two.

The team finished at 55 over par.

The schools that competed in the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational were: UC Davis, Washington University, San Francisco University, Sacramento State, Brigham Young University, Rutgers University, Seattle University, Idaho University, Cal Poly and Nebraska.

Head coach Joey Cerulle declined to comment on the team’s performance due to the team’s tight travel schedule.

Long Beach State continues play at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showcase, Oct. 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.