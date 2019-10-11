Long Beach State Hockey Club drops third game of the season to Colorado State Friday

Long Beach State Hockey club lost its third game of the season 5-4 versus Colorado State University Friday.

From the first drop of the puck, the Beach came out aggressive, checking CSU every chance they could.

A goal on a power play at 8:32 in the first period by fourth-year center Nicholas Schrepfer put the Beach up 1-0 over the Rams.

Long Beach held its own defensively in the first period, constantly forcing CSU into the wall. CSU failed to convert on a barrage of offensive opportunities.

CSU’s missed offensive opportunities only lasted the first period, however, as the team found the net, and scored three goals in the second period.

Long Beach head coach Sean Hoang was disappointed with the teams drop in intensity after the second period.

“There’s no excuses,” Hoang said. “We came out strong in the first period, but we let them back in the game the second period with too many penalties and mistakes.”

Vito Valenzano, a second-year defenseman said that CSU just simply, “Outhit and outshot,” the Beach in the second period.

“Our defense just wasn’t the same as it was the first period and it showed,” Valenzano added.

After the second period, Hoang gave the players a stern lecture in the locker room that seemed to fire up the team.

As a result, Long Beach came out firing in the third period, with team captain Francis Lemay scoring at 16:23 to make it 3-2 CSU.

CSU answered right back with a goal by Derek Nead at 14:05 in the third period, making it 4-2.

Long Beach forward Matthew Hoeksema notched a goal at 10 minutes in the third period to make it 4-3.

“The first two periods were disappointing as we couldn’t bring it together,” Lemay said. “The third period was nice to see us playing as a team like how I know we are capable of playing. The tough thing about being winless is knowing that we can beat anyone on that schedule.”

The team played the third period with the same intensity as the first, but even after scoring three goals in the period, it wasn’t enough.

CSU responded back quickly, answering with two goals in the last period to solidify a 5-4 victory.

“If we would have played two more periods like we played the third, we beat them,” Hoang said. “Simple as that.”

The Long Beach State Hockey Club’s next home game will be Oct. 12 vs San Diego State at 5:45 p.m. at Lakewood ICE – The Rinks.