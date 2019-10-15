Mark’s Fantasy Football Goldmine Week 7

Welcome all you fantasy football junkies, flunkies and rookies! Every Tuesday before the fantasy week starts, “Mark’s Fantasy Goldmine” will be updating you, LB Nation, on exactly who you need in that oh-so-tricky flex spot, sneaky waiver-wire pickups, one big piece of advice from me to you and my predictions for who will boom and bust this week.

To keep myself responsible to my fellow peers and prove why you should pick up these golden nuggets of wisdom, I will post my personal fantasy team each week, “The Funky Bunch.” In week six I was matched up against the best team in the league, and I got absolutely whooped. I did drop in the standings, but there are worse times to put up poor production, such as when you play the last place team in the league. While this loss wasn’t surprising, the duds from my main workhorses do lead to some concern. Alright, now let’s get digging!

Flex On ‘Em

Every year, a new crop of players stand out throughout the season due to new opportunities arising, good matchups presenting themselves, or just flat out catching fire on the field. Here are the best risk/reward options you should unearth and plug into your x-factor slot this week.

Hunter Henry , TE, Los Angeles Chargers: With Hunter Henry back in the fold after a knee injury earlier in the season, the Chargers gain another weapon in the passing attack. An elite tight end can prove to be a game-changer. Mixing the speed of a wide receiver with exceptional size consistently proves one of the most effective weapons in the NFL. With Hunter having plenty of time in the Chargers’ system, expect him to come back after his two-touchdown performance last week against the Steelers with mort stellar production against the Titans.

Calvin Ridley , WR, Atlanta Falcons: The Atlanta Falcons’ record looks far worse than their offensive production on the field so far. With the Falcons clearly in need of wins, look for the offense to continue airing out the ball, presenting Ridley an offensive-minded matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Start Ridley this week when the Falcons are desperately looking to turn around their season.

Frank Gore , RB, Buffalo Bills: Frank Gore posted a poor score last week, but with the Miami Dolphins in town, expect the Bills to sail smoothly to another win. The game will most likely lead to a blowout as the Dolphins struggle to put up points, which will lead to the running backs on the Bills having plenty of work Sunday.

Workin’ the Wire

Most fantasy rosters won’t look the same by the end of the season as they did when you first drafted. Working the waiver wire is paramount to a successful fantasy team because unexpected injuries occur, coaching and playing style can change and players develop throughout the season. Here are the hidden gems and players who fell through the cracks that you should target to bolster your bench.

Kirk Cousins , QB, Minnesota Vikings: Cousins started off the year in disarray, with receivers publicly calling out their importance in the offensive game plan but not receiving the attention they deserve. In the past two weeks, the Vikings receivers have put up great performances. With Cousins’ repore growing, his production will begin to trend upwards as well as the second half of the season is coming.

Robby Anderson , WR, New York Jets: With Sam Darnold back under center for the Jets, expect much more production from the unit as a whole. While Darnold was out, there was no threat of breaking defenses downfield. Darnold’s cannon of an arm, along with his confidence, will lead to Anderson making game-changing plays on deep throws, leading to unexpected production from this forgotten receiver on a forgotten team.

Jamaal Williams , RB, Green Bay Packers: After a fumble and dropped touchdown by lead-back Aaron Jones, the door is once again wide open for Jamaal Williams to make his mark on the team. Known for his pass protection and hard-nosed running style, Williams has plenty of supporters in the Green Bay organization, leading to the possibility of usurping the number one spot on the depth chart. Jones has also proved inconsistent staying on the field. Williams is a great back up option in the event Jones loses ground in the battle for starter in Green Bay.

Look, a Golden Nugget!

When looking at players to add to your bench, it’s to check the player’s schedule. If you only have one player you’re willing to drop for another option then this decision process becomes much harder. Make sure to do your due diligence and pick someone who has good matchups down the line and in the playoffs, instead of someone you may end up dropping later for only one game’s worth of start-able production.

Dope or Nope?

Here is a list of the players/defenses that will make you rich in fantasy scoring at their respective positions, as well as the ones who will prove to just be fool’s gold.

