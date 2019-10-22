Mark’s Fantasy Football Goldmine Week 8

Welcome all you fantasy football junkies, flunkies and rookies! Every Tuesday before the fantasy week starts, “Mark’s Fantasy Football Goldmine” will be updating you, LB Nation, on exactly who you need in that oh-so-tricky flex spot, sneaky waiver-wire pickups, one big piece of advice from me to you and my predictions for who will boom and bust this week.

To keep myself responsible to my fellow peers and prove why you should pick up these golden nuggets of wisdom, I will post my personal fantasy team each week, “The Funky Bunch.” This past week my team bounced back with huge performances from Lamar Jackson and Austin Ekeler. By sticking to my guns and playing my studs, “The Funky Bunch” bounced back this week to bring my record up to 5-2. Alright, now let’s get digging!

Flex On ‘Em

Every year, a new crop of players stand out throughout the season due to new opportunities arising, good matchups presenting themselves, or just flat out catching fire on the field. Here are the best risk/reward options you should unearth and plug into your x-factor slot this week.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

If you’re looking for depth at the wide receiver position, look to Cole Beasley for help in a pinch. Working as the number one option in the Bills’ passing attack, Beasley is a shifty receiver capable of creating separation, but he doesn’t offer the same amount of explosion. With Josh Allen consistently finding himself in scramble situations, Beasley is the safety blanket for the Bills and also a team struggling for production at receiver.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

I may sound like a broken record when it comes to Cohen, but without the threat of attacking downfield, opposing defenses can stack the line of scrimmage making inside runs hard. Enter Cohen, the dump-off pass specialist. As Mitch Trubisky struggles, Cohen will see plenty of opportunities as the Bears play catch up against the Chargers.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

With impact receiver Will Fuller out of the line up for at least a few weeks, Coutee and Kenny Stills will compete for the role of second option in the aerial attack. Although Stills profiles as the more dynamic of the two, Coutee has been in the system longer and has shown a knack for deep-ball connections with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Workin’ the Wire

Most fantasy rosters won’t look the same by the end of the season as they did when you first drafted. Working the waiver wire is paramount to a successful fantasy team because unexpected injuries occur, coaching and playing style can change, and players develop throughout the season. Here are the hidden gems and players who fell through the cracks you should target to bolster your bench.

Alfred Morris, RB, Arizona Cardinals

With David Johnson in the land of injury purgatory, Chase Edmonds took over the backfield. Even with Edmond’s compelling performance, the Cardinals still signed journeyman Alfred Morris who last occupied a backup role for the Dallas Cowboys. There is a clear need for a between-the-tackles bruiser, and Morris will provide that for the Cardinals and deserve a spot on fantasy rosters until Johnson makes his return.

Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Kerryon Johnson has been placed on the injured reserve, opening up the doors for competition between the backups. Ty Johnson took over after Kerryon Johnson left and showed the versatility to catch passes as well as produce hard-nosed runs. The Lions depend on balance between running and throwing, so expect Johnson to make his mark against the porous Giants defense.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots



The Patriots’ stable of wide receivers has been crazy to say the least. With Gordon now on the shelf, the spot for second option has presented itself for the explosive rookie to take over. Although the Pats did just trade for Mohamed Sanu, he has no experience in their system, while Harry has had an offseason and seven weeks to grasp the offense. If you have an open spot or droppable player, add Harry because good players on good teams tend to produce more than good players on bad teams.

Look, a Golden Nugget!

Follow target trends to pinpoint who to insert in your starting lineup. If a player sees a large portion of targets, this means rapport has been established. Although one down game may have caused your week to go awry, players with large responsibilities tend to bounce back once a better matchup presents itself. Don’t stray away from these players who hold a significant share in an offense for someone who is a boom-or-bust play, as it is more likely to backfire than prove worthwhile.

Dope or Nope?

Here is a list of the players/defenses that will make you rich in fantasy scoring at their respective positions, as well as the ones who will prove to just be fool’s gold.

Dope

Nope