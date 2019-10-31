Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish makes a save against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Men's Sports, Men's Water Polo, Photo Gallery, Sports IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s water polo versus UCSD Oct. 30. by Austin Brumblay on October 31, 2019 Austin Brumblay Author More in Men's Sports: No. 6 Long Beach beats rival No. 9 UCSD in a neck-and-neck battle Wednesday October 30, 2019 Long Beach State men’s basketball: Redshirts October 28, 2019 Long Beach State men’s water polo suffers close loss to UCSB Saturday October 26, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Long Beach State junior utility Eduardo Wainberg attempts to pass the ball and UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt tries to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Beach won a back-and-forth game 12-10 at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center. Austin Brumblay / Daily Forty-Niner. Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara winds up to take a shot on goal against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan battles for the ball against UCSD senior utility Skyler Munatones Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior utility Eduardo Wainberg winds up to take a shot on goal while UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt attempts to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara looks to pass the ball with UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt attempting to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish makes a save against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish celebrates a blocked shot on goal against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State player attempts to block a shot on goal by a UCSD player Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish gets hit in the face by UCSD freshman utility Kaden Likins while trying to pass the ball Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan attempts to block a pass by UCSD redshirt junior utility Jack Ranj Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara looks to pass the ball against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner A Long Beach State and UCSD player fight to get open for a pass Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State senior center Johnathan Wong and Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan attempt to block a shot on goal by UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara swims with the ball against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 31. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State Junior goalie Marwan Darwish celebrates a win after a back-and-forth game versus UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner