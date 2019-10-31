Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish makes a save against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Men's Sports, Men's Water Polo, Photo Gallery, Sports

IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s water polo versus UCSD Oct. 30.

by on

Long Beach State junior utility Eduardo Wainberg attempts to pass the ball and UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt tries to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Beach won a back-and-forth game 12-10 at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center. Austin Brumblay / Daily Forty-Niner.
Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara winds up to take a shot on goal against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan battles for the ball against UCSD senior utility Skyler Munatones Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior utility Eduardo Wainberg winds up to take a shot on goal while UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt attempts to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara looks to pass the ball with UCSD junior utility Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt attempting to block Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish makes a save against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish celebrates a blocked shot on goal against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State player attempts to block a shot on goal by a UCSD player Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior goalie Marwan Darwish gets hit in the face by UCSD freshman utility Kaden Likins while trying to pass the ball Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan attempts to block a pass by UCSD redshirt junior utility Jack Ranj Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara looks to pass the ball against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
A Long Beach State and UCSD player fight to get open for a pass Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State senior center Johnathan Wong and Long Beach State sophomore utility Garrett Zaan attempt to block a shot on goal by UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State freshman attacker Rafael Real Vergara swims with the ball against UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 31. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State Junior goalie Marwan Darwish celebrates a win after a back-and-forth game versus UCSD Wednesday, Oct. 30. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner

