Dirtbags play first intrasquad scrimmage at Blair Field Friday

Newly appointed Long Beach State baseball head coach Eric Valenzuela previewed what the Dirtbags will look like next season after playing an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.

Prior to the game, the team held an open practice so fans could watch the rigorous Dirtbag workouts.

Players practiced pop-ups, ground-outs and throwing out baserunners at home plate from the outfield.

The black team trotted out onto the field wearing its classic black jerseys with Beach lettering in gold over grey pants.

Meanwhile, the grey team used its secondary uniform, white and grey jerseys with Long Beach spelled out across the chest in black over white pants.

Valenzuela was impressed with the overall pitching performance in the 3-0 win by the black team.

“Our pitchers were on fire tonight,” Valenzuela said. “They threw a ton of strikes and they threw them really hard.”

The Dirtbags will continue scrimmages Friday nights and Sundays at noon until Nov. 23, when they will rest and begin gearing up for the beginning of the season Jan. 15.

“We have a long way to go, but I was happy with what I saw tonight,” Valenzuela said.