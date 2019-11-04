Manny’s Fantasy Basketball Breakdown Week 3

It’s NBA season, which means it’s time to set your fantasy rosters. In this weekly series I will be your guide, informing you and giving you advice on sleepers flying under the radar as well as who will perform well in the week.

As a journalist, I believe transparency is essential to fantasy teams, so I will keep the student body updated on my own success this season with my team ‘Thon “The Cake” Maker.’ I will be taking everything I’ve learned in my six years of fantasy experience to prove why you should make certain moves.

Help for a week or a winning-streak

Players in this category can always become long-lasting members of your team, but they don’t need to be. What’s most important is that this trio of potential free agents can at least make a difference at the end of your roster for a short period of time, so don’t be afraid to pick them up.

Danuel House Jr., SG/SF, Houston Rockets

Opportunity is the most important factor when picking up fantasy free agents and the Houston wing is getting plenty of it. House has averaged over 32 minutes a game last week while averaging 17.2 fantasy points. With the Rockets losing Gerald Green due to a broken left foot, the team has portioned his minutes to other role players such as House and P.J. Tucker, making both players solid additions to your fantasy roster.

P.J. Washington, PF, Charlotte Hornets

The greatest piece of advice I can give is that successful fantasy teams should always pay attention to rookies, especially ones on tanking teams with lots of playing time. The Hornets might have a 3-3 record right now, but as the season goes on the worse they’ll look. With the team’s chances of making the playoffs being unlikely, the coaching staff will have more incentive to develop Washington, giving him the minutes that he’ll need in order to become a reliable NBA player. With head coach James Borrego currently experimenting the rotations, Washington has found himself averaging 18.3 fantasy points. With Washington’s percentage-owned trending upward, it’s best to add him now while he’s still a free agent.

George Hill, PG, Milwaukee Bucks

Hill is currently averaging 15.2 fantasy points this season with more than 20 minutes per game. The guard is probably one of the most consistent role players in the league, usually reaching over 10 fantasy points on most nights, while occasionally piling up 30 as he did against Cleveland on Oct. 28. If you’re looking for a player who has steady production and won’t burn you then Hill is your best bet at the point guard spot.

Believe the hype or take a hike

Fantasy owners are always hungry to find the next best deal but need to stay up to date about when they should get rid of their broken goods. In this section, you will find out which players are worth the hype and which players should take a hike.

I believe!

Derrick Rose, PG, Detroit Pistons

The former number one overall draft pick and MVP candidate has been the team’s best guard since arriving in the Motor City. After coming off the bench to start the season, Rose has now been made a starter because of Reggie Jackson’s underwhelming, injury-riddled start of the season. Rose is currently the only lead-guard on the Pistons as of right now, and if no in your league is aware of that, then make sure to scoop him up while you can.

Take a hike!

Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors

I have to preface this by saying Kyle Lowry is a great NBA player. His versatility on both sides of the court makes him the kind of player coaches love. With that being said, he’s currently averaging nearly 31 fantasy points in what seems like an unsustainable run for him and the Raptors. Lowry is currently averaging 38 minutes per game, a toll that very few 33-year-old guards can handle. Whether it be rest or other factors, Lowry’s production will drop off, so if you have him I’d recommend that you trade him while his value is still high.

All-Sleeper Team

Here are some sleepers you should look at each week if you’re in need of a last-minute roster change.

PG: Ish Smith, Washington Wizards (IND, CLE)

SG: Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves (MEM, GSW, DEN, DET)

SF: Troy Brown Jr., Washington Wizards (IND, CLE)

PF: Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors (HOU, MIN, OKC, UTAH)

C: Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers (MIL, POR, TOR)

UTIL: Jahlil Okafor, New Orleans Pelicans (TOR, CHA, HOU)

UTIL: Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (ORL, NYK, MEM, BOS)