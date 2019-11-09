CSULB women’s basketball runs Westcliff out of the Walter Pyramid Saturday

The Long Beach State women’s basketball team defended the Walter Pyramid during Homecoming in dominant fashion over Westcliff, winning 94-47 Saturday.

The story of the game was the relentless full-court pressure applied by head coach Jeff Cammon and Long Beach (1-1) to stifle Westcliff’s (2-4) gameplan.

“Defense is our staple and calling card,” Cammon said. “Even last season it was one of our strengths. We didn’t like how we performed on Tuesday, so we really got after it in practice the last couple of days in preparation for this game.”

After a slow first quarter start of 15-11, the Beach ran-away with the game.

Long Beach began the second quarter on a 25-2 run behind the scoring of junior guard Shanaijah Davison and pressure on the defensive end from freshman guard Kristyna Jeskeova.

Jeskeova recorded three straight steals, leaving both the Westcliff players and coaches frustrated on the sidelines.

Despite being on a minutes restriction in her return from a late season injury, Davison balled out coming off the bench. Davison glided to the basket with ease, moved the ball within the flow of the offense and even showed a nice stroke from three-point land.

“I feel really good,” preseason All Big-West selection Davison said. “I know we have more depth this year and really good players, so I am OK with playing less minutes to help the team.”

Davison led all scorers at halftime with 12 points, while the Beach capped off a dominant 27-12 quarter with a 42-23 halftime lead. Overall, Davison finished with 21 points, three assists and three steals.

Foul trouble limited multiple Westcliff players, especially senior center Mammusu Secka who played only seven minutes in the first half. The Beach smelled blood with the 6-foot-4-inch center out of the game and attacked the bench unit mercilessly.

Secka didn’t pick up another foul for the rest of the game, but that didn’t prevent the Warriors from turning the ball over 34 times for the game.

The second half began with yet another Long Beach run of 15-2, extending the lead to 57-25.

Reigning Big West Freshman of the Year Justina King scored all seven of her points in the third quarter and the Beach headed to the final frame with all smiles and a 71-36 lead.

The Long Beach bench was energetic throughout the contest, supporting their teammates until the final buzzer. The Homecoming fans matched the team’s enthusiasm.

“It was great to be back in the Pyramid to play in front of these amazing fans and people,” Cammon said. “I am excited about this year and the growth of this program, and I am looking forward to many more of these [wins].”

The Beach finished with 56 bench points and 48 points in the paint to cap off an outstanding 94-47 victory.

Freshman guard Alexis Legan, sophomore guard Ma’Qhi Berry and senior forward Cyndee Kinslow all scored at least 10 points each off the bench. Kinslow set the tone defensively for the Beach recording seven steals to go with 13 points.

Long Beach play No. 11 UCLA next Thursday at 11:00 am at Pauley Pavilion.