Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III celebrates a Beach run against University of San Diego Saturday, Nov. 9. The Beach beat USD 74-62 in their home-opener at the Walter Pyramid. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s basketball versus USD Nov. 9

Long Beach State junior forward Drew Cobb goes up to the rim while USD redshirt sophomore Joey Calcaterra tries to block Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach won their home-opener 74-62. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner.
Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater defends USD redshirt sophomore Joey Calcaterra Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson attempts to dunk on a USD defender Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts goes up for a defensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter attempts a free throw Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Colin Slater attempts a jumper while USD redshirt junior guard Braun Hartfield tries to block. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-NIner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up to rim against USD junior forward James Jean-Marie Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts attempts a dunk on USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson yells at a referee after a called foul on the Beach Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III attempts a 3-pointer against USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson drives through the paint against USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard Drew Cobb puts on his shoes before the second half versus USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up to the rim with the ball while USD junior forward James Jean-Marie tries to block Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard goes up for a dunk against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson loses control of the ball against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up for a layup against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish fights for a rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III attempts a 3-pointer while USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca attempts to block Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard Drew Cobb leaps up for a block against USD freshman guard Noel Coleman Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater looks for a lane against USD freshman guard Noel Coleman Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Colin Slater attempts a jumper against USD Satuday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish blocks USD redshirt sophomore guard Joey Calcaterra Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III goes up for a defensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter and junior guard Drew Cobb fight for an offensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner
Long Beach State junior guard/forward celebrates a Beach run, forcing a USD time-out Satuday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay Daily Forty-Niner

