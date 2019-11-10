Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III celebrates a Beach run against University of San Diego Saturday, Nov. 9. The Beach beat USD 74-62 in their home-opener at the Walter Pyramid. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Men's Basketball, Photo Gallery, Sports IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s basketball versus USD Nov. 9 by Austin Brumblay on November 10, 2019 Austin Brumblay Author More in Men's Basketball: Long Beach shows out in Homecoming rout of San Diego November 9, 2019 IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s basketball versus UCLA Nov. 6 November 7, 2019 Long Beach State men’s basketball impress in first-half, lose in waning moments at UCLA Wednesday November 7, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Long Beach State junior forward Drew Cobb goes up to the rim while USD redshirt sophomore Joey Calcaterra tries to block Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach won their home-opener 74-62. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner. Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater defends USD redshirt sophomore Joey Calcaterra Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson attempts to dunk on a USD defender Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts goes up for a defensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter attempts a free throw Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Colin Slater attempts a jumper while USD redshirt junior guard Braun Hartfield tries to block. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-NIner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up to rim against USD junior forward James Jean-Marie Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts attempts a dunk on USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson yells at a referee after a called foul on the Beach Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III attempts a 3-pointer against USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson drives through the paint against USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Drew Cobb puts on his shoes before the second half versus USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up to the rim with the ball while USD junior forward James Jean-Marie tries to block Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard goes up for a dunk against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior forward Breyon Jackson loses control of the ball against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter goes up for a layup against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish fights for a rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III attempts a 3-pointer while USD redshirt senior forward Alex Floresca attempts to block Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Drew Cobb leaps up for a block against USD freshman guard Noel Coleman Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater looks for a lane against USD freshman guard Noel Coleman Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Colin Slater attempts a jumper against USD Satuday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish blocks USD redshirt sophomore guard Joey Calcaterra Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III goes up for a defensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter and junior guard Drew Cobb fight for an offensive rebound against USD Saturday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward celebrates a Beach run, forcing a USD time-out Satuday, Nov. 9. Austin Brumblay Daily Forty-Niner