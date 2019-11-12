Manny’s Fantasy Basketball Breakdown Week 4

It’s NBA season, which means it’s time to set your fantasy rosters. In this weekly series, I will be your guide, informing you and giving you advice on sleepers flying under the radar as well as who will perform well in the week.

As a journalist, I believe transparency is essential to fantasy teams, so I will keep the student body updated on my own success this season with my team ‘Thon “The Cake” Maker.’ I will be taking everything I’ve learned in my six years of fantasy experience to prove why you should make certain moves.

Help for a week or a winning-streak

Players in this category can always become long-lasting members of your team, but they don’t need to be. What’s most important is that this trio of potential free agents can at least make a difference at the end of your roster for a short period of time, so don’t be afraid to pick them up.

Alec Burks, SG, Golden State Warriors

I can’t stress how on fire this Warriors guard is. He’s averaged 31 fantasy points over the last three games. With most of the Golden State’s rotation players being sidelined, Burks has been a major beneficiary, so much so that he’s been inserted into the starting lineup. The hype train for Burks hasn’t taken off yet, with the guard only being owned by 12.3% of fantasy teams on ESPN. A ridiculous amount of people are sleeping on him, so why not to take a flyer on Burks.

Bryn Forbes, SG/PG, San Antonio Spurs

Forbes is currently averaging a solid 13.6 fantasy points and has become a major staple of this Spurs rotation. Head coach Gregg Popovich has a team that lacks three-point shooting, leaving Forbes to pick up the slack shooting 37% on seven attempts a game. On the occasional off-night he may not produce as much, but having been in the Spurs system for four years he will likely help your team.

Maxi Kleber, PF, Dallas Mavericks

Outside the star tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Kleber has played a significant role in the team’s success. The Mavericks have a tendency of playing two bigs on the court with the luxury of having three solid big men on the roster. What has allowed Kleber to play 27 minutes a game is his ability to grab rebounds and also score in multiple ways. The big man has also been doing a good job spacing the floor this season, averaging almost two 3-pointers a game. Fantasy owners should expect Kleber to stay around his current statistical averages and supply positive production.

Believe the hype or take a hike

Fantasy owners are always hungry to find the next best deal but need to stay up to date about when they should get rid of their broken goods. In this section, you will find out which players are worth the hype and which players should take a hike.

I believe!

Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics

It’s an unfortunate time for Gordon Hayward and Celtics fans, with the forward being taken out of action due to a fractured hand. However, there is a silver lining for fantasy owners with Tatum. Tatum has played significantly well in his last two games, averaging 28 fantasy points. With Hayward on the sidelines, Tatum will continue this high-level play for fantasy owners.

Take a hike!

Kendrick Nunn, SG, Miami Heat

Nunn started off the season red-hot, scoring 22.4 points per game while collecting a modest amount of rebounds and assists to boot. Since then his statistical production has taken a nosedive, now averaging only 13 points. You could do worse than stashing him on your bench, but it may be best to look at another option like Norman Powell.

All-Sleeper Team

Here are some sleepers you should look at each week if you’re in need of a last-minute roster change.

PG: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics (DAL, WAS, GSW)

SG: Tomas Satoransky, Chicago Bulls (NYK, MIL, BKN)

SF: Jae Crowder, Memphis Grizzlies (SAS, CHA, UTAH)

PF: Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (SAS, CHA, UTAH)

C: JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers (PHO, GSW, SAC)

UTIL: Taj Gibson, New York Knicks (CHI, DAL, CHA)

UTIL: Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers (PHO, GSW, SAC)