Long Beach men’s volleyball celebrates NCAA championship ring ceremony at the Pyramid

Long Beach State men’s volleyball celebrated last season’s NCAA championship with a ring ceremony Friday night at the Walter Pyramid. The event took place during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Fresno Pacific.

The ring ceremony saw a majority of the Beach’s roster return, but its most notable players; outside hitter TJ DeFalco, setter Josh Tuaniga and opposite hitter Kyle Ensing were unable to attend.

The event began with the champions walking onto the basketball court while last season’s highlights were on full display on the Pyramid’s jumbotron, with celebratory cheers from friends, family and fans that echoed throughout the building.

Soon after, each member of the team was handed their rings by Long Beach State donors, who then stood side-by-side as they flaunted their championship rings and back-to-back NCAA trophies.