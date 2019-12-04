Manny’s Fantasy Basketball Breakdown Week 6

It’s NBA season, which means it’s time to set your fantasy rosters. In this weekly series, I will be your guide, informing you and giving you advice on sleepers flying under the radar as well as who will perform well in the week.

As a journalist, I believe transparency is essential to fantasy teams, so I will keep the student body updated on my own success this season with my team ‘Thon “The Cake” Maker.’ I will be taking everything I’ve learned in my six years of fantasy experience to prove why you should make certain moves.



Help for a week or a winning-streak

Players in this category can always become long-lasting members of your team, but they don’t need to be. What’s most important is that this trio of potential free agents can at least make a difference at the end of your roster for a short period of time, so don’t be afraid to pick them up.



Tomas Satoransky Tomas Satoransky , SG/PG, Chicago Bulls

Early in the year, Satoransky was having trouble finding his footing within this Bulls team that has plenty of point guards like Kris Dunn and Coby White. After his early-season struggles the guard has now been thriving, playing over 30 minutes in his last three games and putting up more steady numbers than his counterparts. Satoransky has averaged 23 fantasy points during this stretch, scoring 15 points and handing out nearly seven assists. Despite having a rookie guard in White, the Bulls have plenty of young players like Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. who need an experienced guard to feed them the ball, so expect Jim Boylen to continue playing Satoransky for the foreseeable future.



Davis Bertans Davis Bertans , PF, Washington Wizards

Despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league, Bertans is making the most out of his opportunity, averaging nearly 14 points a game. His performance so far has led him to start his first game of the season against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 3, where he racked up 23 fantasy points in 40 minutes. This encouraging sign for the forward shows that Bertans has the potential to have a good stretch of games in the near future and possibly for much longer if he keeps getting the same opportunities.



Ky Bowman Ky Bowman , PG, Golden State Warriors

Despite being a rookie, Bowman has the look and play of a veteran point guard. Over the last week, the guard has averaged 8.5 points to go along with four assists and over five rebounds. With Stephen Curry still being out, Bowman has been getting plenty of opportunities, so much so that on Dec. 2 he played 37 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks. Bowman may not be the flashiest fantasy pick up, but he can definitely offer you a steady amount of points hovering around the teens at the point guard position.



Believe the hype or take a hike

Fantasy owners are always hungry to find the next best deal but need to stay up to date about when they should get rid of their broken goods. In this section, you will find out which players are worth the hype and which players should take a hike.

I believe!



Fultz Fultz , PG, Orlando Magic

What can I say, other than I have a soft spot for redemption arcs. Earlier this season I featured Derrick Rose and then Andrew Wiggins not long after. Now I’m shouting out another former number one overall pick. Fultz has made the most out of his starting spot with the Orlando Magic, showcasing everything that made him a hot commodity in the draft outside of smooth three-point shooting. Since Nov. 5, the guard has only gotten single-digit fantasy points in one game, and it has a lot to do with his basketball IQ as a floor general. Fultz is hitting just under 50% of his field goals for the season. He may not be the most insane stat stuffer in fantasy leagues, but he’s a steady player that will at least get you points in the teens with the potential to get over 20.

Take a hike!



Jordan Clarkson, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers

Clarkson is a flawed player. He primarily looks to score and offers very little in passing. This limited skill set leads to performances like Nov. 22 where he got -2 points against the Dallas Mavericks but followed it up the next day with a monster 41 fantasy point game against the Portland Trailblazers. What is telling is that in this explosion against Portland, Clarkson still only got three assists despite having the increased usage due to his hot hand. The guard has a limited ceiling, with his best days this season having already passed. This makes him a perfect trade candidate at this point in the season. Fantasy owners who have Clarkson must start dealing now because once the Cavaliers start tanking and play rookie Darius Garland more, Clarkson may not offer as much value to.



All-Sleeper Team

Here are some sleepers you should look at each week if you’re in need of a last-minute roster change.

PG: Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks (DEN, IND, POR, GSW)

SG: Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves (OKC, LAL, PHX, UTA)

SF: Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors (HOU, PHI, CHI, LAC)

PF: Jerami Grant, Denver Nuggets (NYK, BOS, BKN, PHI)

C: Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans (PHX, DAL, DET, MIL)

UTIL: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Toronto Raptors (HOU, PHI, CHI, LAC)

UTIL: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers (ORL, PHI, BOS, HOU)