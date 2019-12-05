Senior libero Hailey Harward yells to her teammates after a Broncos service ace at the Walter Pyramid. Harward moved into third all-time in digs and ninth all-time in service aces for the Beach Wednesday Dec. 4. Mark Lindahl / Daily Forty-Niner. Photo Gallery, Sports, Women's Sports, Women's Volleyball IN PHOTOS: CSULB women’s volleyball loses first round of NIVC by Mark Lindahl on December 5, 2019 Mark Lindahl Author More in Photo Gallery: IN PHOTOS: Drawing, Painting and Photography December 2, 2019 IN PHOTOS: The BFA group exhibition November 23, 2019 IN PHOTOS: Long Beach Veterans Day Parade November 11, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Freshman outside hitter Katie Kennedy attempts a kill against Santa Clara. Kennedy finished with 14 kills for the Beach in a five set loss to the Broncos Wednesday Dec. 4. The Long Beach State women's volleyball team stand together during the national anthem before the first round of the NIVC. The Beach made it to the postseason for its first time in three years under head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer. Sophomore outside hitter Kashauna Williams and freshman setter Tia Chavira exchange smiles after one of Williams' 14 kills against the Broncos Wednesday Dec. 4. Freshman setter Tia Chavira and senior middle blocker YiZhi Xue leap into the air to block a Broncos kill at the Walter Pyramid Wednesday Dec. 4. Freshman setter Tia Chavira stretches out to poke the ball over the net Wednesday Dec. 4 at the Walter Pyramid. Long Beach lost in five sets to Santa Clara in the first round of the NIVC. The Long Beach State women's volleyball team celebrate after winning the third set in hopes to keep their postseason run alive Wednesday Dec. 4. Senior middle blocker YiZhi Xue and junior outside hitter Avery Nelson attempt to block a Broncos kill in the Walter Pyramid Wednesday Dec. 4. Senior middle blocker YiZhi Xue rises up for a kill attempt against the Broncos. Xue led the Beach with 17 kills against Santa Clara in the first round of the NIVC Wednesday Dec. 4. The Long Beach State women's volleyball team celebrate after a block from senior middle blocker YiZhi Xue Wednesday, Dec. Dec. 4 against the Broncos. Freshman setter Tia Chavira stepped up and played outside of her role, totaling 12 kills against the Broncos Wednesday Dec. 4. Senior middle blocker YiZhi Xue attempts a kill in her final game for the Beach at the Walter Pyramid Wednesday Dec. 4. Senior libero Hailey Harward yells to her teammates after a Broncos service ace at the Walter Pyramid. Harward moved into third all-time in digs and ninth all-time in service aces for the Beach Wednesday Dec. 4. Mark Lindahl / Daily Forty-Niner. Freshman outside hitter Katie Kennedy attempts a kill against Santa Clara. Kennedy finished with 14 kills for the Beach in a five set loss to the Broncos Wednesday Dec. 4.