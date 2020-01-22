Long Beach State women’s basketball continues Big West play against Hawai’i Thursday

Long Beach State women’s basketball will host the University of Hawai’i Thursday night at the Walter Pyramid in the first its two conference matchups this season.

The biggest storyline going into the game will be third-ranked Hawai’i’s (8-9, 2-2 Big West) offense in the Big West against fourth-ranked Long Beach’s (7-10, 2-2 Big West) defense.

Despite giving up only 61.8 points per game, the Beach is currently allowing opponents to shoot 44.2% from the field and 40.3% from behind the three-point line.

However, the +10 turnover margin for the season so far has helped the Beach make up for the hot shooting they have surrendered.

Hawai’i is currently ranked second in three-point percentage and first in three-pointers made in the Big West. Long Beach State will likely have to rely on creating turnovers and fast-paced offense to capture a win.

The Beach will enter the game having defeated conference leader CSUN (8-10, 3-1 Big West) Saturday night 60-52. Sophomore guard Justina King scored a game-high 23 points.

King currently ranks second on the Beach with 13.2 points per game behind dynamic junior guard Shanaijah Davison who leads the team with 14.2 points per game.

A win Thursday night would be only the second time the Beach has strung together consecutive wins on the year. They are currently packed into the middle of the Big West standings, sitting just below Hawai’i, but is only one game behind Big West-leading CSUN.

The Beach will be on the road for three of their next four games after Thursday, placing extra pressure to pick up a win.

Hawai’i is coming off back-to-back wins over UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton after losing the first two games in Big-West play.

In its most recent 79-72 win over Fullerton, senior guard Courtney Middap scored 24 points to lead the team while redshirt junior forward Amy Atwell contributed 16 points off the bench.

Senior guard Julissa Tago has led the team in scoring so far this season with 12.5 points per game and is one of only four players on the roster to appear in all 17 games this season.

Long Beach will host Hawai’i Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.