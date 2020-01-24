Long Beach State women’s water polo dives into the season in Beach Invite

The Long Beach State women’s water polo team will begin its season Saturday, Jan. 25 with the Beach Invite at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center.

No. 14 Long Beach will face off against the University of La Verne in its first match of the tournament at 8:30 a.m., followed by No. 20 San Diego State at 11 a.m. and finally No. 24 Azusa Pacific at 2 p.m.

The Beach had a modest 16-15 overall record last season and was only 1-4 in the Big West Conference and started their season with five straight losses.

Of the teams the Beach will play in the pool this weekend, the only one they have seen in action recently was then-ranked No. 22 SDSU last season, winning 7-6 behind Orsi Hertkza’s five-goal outburst.

Starting the season off with a big splash is imperative for the Beach as all seven teams in the Big West hold a spot in the top-25 NCAA polls.

