Long Beach State women’s golf secures top-3 scores in Las Vegas Four-Way

The Long Beach State’s women’s golf team shined in the four-team, single-day Las Vegas Four-Way at the Spanish Trail Country Club, with three pairs of women posting the three lowest scores of the day.

Seniors Maria Davis and Euna Pak shot a tournament-leading 66, which led the 14 duos. The next best scores belonged to senior Holland Shourds and sophomore Morgan Polley, shooting 67 on the day. Sophomore Hannah Ko and freshman Vanessa Richiani also shot 67, giving the Beach the three best scores of the one-day tournament.

The Beach’s freshman Chloe Carraway and sophomore Hunter Pate finished behind the two Nebraska duos with a score of 74.

Gonzaga and UNLV also participated in the tournament.

The Long Beach State women’s golf team will travel back to the Spanish Trail Country Club on Feb. 17, as it co-hosts the Rebel Beach Invitational to officially start its spring season.