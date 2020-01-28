The Long Beach State men’s golf team turns things around at the Arizona Intercollegiate

The Long Beach State men’s golf team finished eighth out of 14 Tuesday at the Arizona Intercollegiate on a challenging 71-par course at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson.

The Beach finished Monday in 10th place shooting 15-over-par but gained momentum as Tuesday rolled around, finishing one-under-par (+14 overall) behind a surprise start from freshman Clay Seeber.

Seeber was Long Beach’s top performer, holing in an impressive eagle on day one and continued his slick maneuvering, shooting 69 to finish two-under-par on day two. Seeber finished with three birdies on the sixth, seventh and ninth holes, respectively, and placed 19th in his first collegiate golf tournament.

In a tie for 27th place overall, senior Hunter Reed and freshman Owen Avrit both shot four-over- par. Reed began the tournament in a slump, shooting seven-over but was able to turn things around, shooting three-under for 68 on the final day. Avrit also started off a little rocky, shooting four-over-par and capping off Tuesday with an even 71.

Senior Hunter Epson was in a tie for 21st place by the end of Monday, but had his struggles on day two, finishing in a tie for 31st. He finished the tournament five-over-par.

Host No. 11 Arizona took first place in the tournament with No. 12 Baylor and No. 17 Washington taking second and third.

The Long Beach State men’s golf team will travel to Lihue, Hawai’i Feb. 20-22 for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Hawai’i.