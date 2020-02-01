No. 14 Long Beach women’s water polo wins back-to-back games

No. 14 Long Beach State women’s water polo team won both of its games at the UCLA Mini Feb. 1 against No. 16 Loyola Marymount University and No. 13 San Jose State.

The Beach (5-0) entered Sunset Canyon Recreation Center riding a three-game winning-streak to start off the season.

Long Beach started the tournament defeating LMU (3-4) 10-8 after losing its last two encounters against the Lions.

Sophomore attacker Orsi Hertzka finished the first game with four goals on seven shots, along with three steals and an assist.

In game two against SJSU (3-7), Hertzka added another five goals for her big day in the water. Junior attacker Elena Kotanchyan also punched in five goals of her own against the Spartans, helping the team win both games.

The second match was close throughout, as both teams were neck deep in the water until Hertzka rose and scored two goals late in the fourth quarter. The Beach squeaked out the win 13-11 in the final moments, bringing the team’s winning-streak to five.

Senior goalie Eirini Patras finished the day with 12 saves while manning the cage.

Long Beach State women’s water polo will play against Loyola Marymount University Feb. 8 at 9:50 a.m. at the Triton Invite in La Jolla.