Long Beach State senior jumper ties school record at UW Invitational

On the final day of the UW Invitational Saturday, senior Jason Smith took the top spot in the men’s indoor long jump event with a mark of 25-07.25. Smith’s first place finish beat the next best score by 4.5 inches.

Smith’s score tied former teammate Kemonie Briggs atop Long Beach State’s record books. Smith also took second in the men’s indoor high jump, with a height of 6-feet-9-inches, which qualified as a top-10 mark in CSULB history. His mark is also just shy of his personal best from last season.

Senior Derreck Affor competed in the men’s heptathlon and had a strong finish. Affor won the men’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.24 seconds. He placed 11th in the heptathlon.

In the men’s 5,000m freshman Raymon Ornelas ran a time of 14.48.97, finishing 33rd in the race.

Junior Ricky Villa ran in the men’s mile and finished in 4:20.15.

On the women’s side, sophomore Ryley Fick and senior Alyssa Allen competed in the women’s mile. Fick ran a CSULB best on the day with a time of 5:04.1, while Allen finished with a time of 5:14.36.

Long Beach State will compete next at the Air Force Team Challenge in Colorado Springs Feb. 7.