Long Beach State tennis loses to LMU at home

The Long Beach State women’s tennis team fell behind early in doubles and were unable to fight back in singles, losing 4-0 to Loyola Marymount University Thursday at the Rhodes Tennis Center.

Looking to bounce back from a 3-4 road loss to the University of Hawai’i, the Beach (6-4) came back home looking to get back to winning versus the Lions (4-2).

“There are always things you can take away from every match whether it’s a win or a loss,” Long Beach head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “There’s certainly a lot to learn from today, I hope we will learn from it, and come out better for it tomorrow.”

Long Beach’s first doubles pair of senior Natalia Munoz and sophomore Zara Lennon defeated junior Veronika Miroschnichenko and freshman Katerina Filip 6-4, improving their doubles record to 11-5. Juniors Sadaf Sadeghvaziri and Lalita Devarakonda lost a decisive game-point that would have given the Beach the lead but instead lost 6-4.

“It’s always hard to play here, Long Beach is very tough,” LMU head coach Augstin Moreno said. “We have very good teams around here, and I think getting a win over any California team is good.”

Sophomores Emma Bardet and Wiktoria Rutkowska have a team-high 14-3 doubles record but fell short today against Lions’ senior Siobhan Anderson and sophomore Lillian Gabrielsen 7-5. Despite strong singles performances, the team failed to scratch the scoreboard.

“We just have to make better decisions,” Hilt-Costello said. “We lost today because we didn’t make good decisions. We have to make better decisions tomorrow.”

Long Beach State women’s tennis will host CSU Fullerton March 6 at the Rhodes Tennis Center at 2 p.m.