Long Beach women’s tennis wins big against rival Fullerton

The Long Beach State women’s tennis team won two of three doubles matches against Fullerton Friday at the Rhodes Tennis Center.

The Beach (7-4) won all singles matchups except for one against the Titans (7-4), which went into the third set as Fullerton junior Eira Tobrand beat sophomore Emma Bardet in a fight to the end.

“We had the match yesterday and obviously there are a lot of things to learn from our loss against LMU,” Long Beach head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “That was important to bring into our warmup today, working on those areas where we struggled yesterday to hopefully make the improvement for today.”

Senior Natalia Munoz battled it out in a competitive match against Fullerton junior Genevieve Zeidan who has a rare underhand serve.

“I think we did pretty well as a team,” Munoz said. “It was a conference match, so a 6-1 win is pretty dominant for a team that is usually strong, I feel pretty good.”

Junior Sadaf Sadeghvaziri also had a competitive singles matchup against Titian sophomore YuSeung Suh, winning the match 7-5.

Sophomore Wiktoria Rutkowska struggled early during her doubles match but carried some momentum by winning her singles matchup in two sets.

“I played better in singles, I was confident, I played my game,” Rutkowska said. “I finished how I wanted to finish, so I felt pretty good today as the season continues. I’m playing better I feel.”

Long Beach State will continue its nine-game homestand against Memphis March 10 at the Rhodes Tennis Center at 2 p.m.