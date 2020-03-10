The women's basketball team plays Cal Poly in the first round of the Big West tournament. The Big West opted to cancel spectators at the game due to threats of coronavirus. Cain Hernandez/Daily Forty-Niner
Coronavirus, Sports

Big West Basketball tournament to be played without spectators

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Big West officials announced the 2020 conference basketball tournament will be played without spectators in attendance as a precautionary measure over the spread of the coronavirus. 

The announcement comes hours before the tournament is scheduled to begin and the Big West stated that a full refund will be given to those who purchased tickets.

The first two rounds of the women’s tournament will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the Walter Pyramid. The opening rounds of the men’s bracket will be played at the Honda Center in Anaheim Thursday and Friday. Both championships will be played Saturday.

“The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the chief executive officers of the nine member universities, strongly feel that this is a prudent way to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student-athletes who have pointed towards playing in the tournament all season,” said Dennis Farrell, Big West Commissioner. “Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of individuals on their campuses that could include the downsizing of events.”

Tournament games will be livestreamed on ESPN networks.

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter