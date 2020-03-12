The women's basketball team plays Cal Poly in the first round of the Big West tournament fan-less at the Walter Pyramid Tuesday. The Big West announced Wednesday it will be suspending all spring competition "effective immediately" due to threats of coronavirus. Mark Lindahl/Daily Forty-Niner
Coronavirus, Sports

BREAKING: Big West Conference suspends all spring competition

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Updated March 12, 12:58 p.m.

The Big West Conference announced that it is indefinitely suspending all spring conference and non-conference competition, “effective immediately.”

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” a release read.

The announcement comes after the No. 12 Dirtbags were cleared to travel New Orleans, Louisiana Thursday, for a three-game series versus No. 23 Tulane University starting Friday.

The Dirtbags are now, “working on arrangements to come back,” assistant athletic director Roger Kirk told the Forty-Niner via email.

The men’s volleyball team, women’s tennis team, softball team and indoor track and field were also expected to compete this weekend. 

Long Beach State men’s volleyball confirmed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday that the home game versus UCSB has been canceled.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee told The 562 Thursday. “My gut says this is not ‘three weeks and back to business as usual.’ I wish that was the case but I don’t see it.”

The suspension affects all nine teams in the conference.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter