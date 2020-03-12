BREAKING: Big West Conference suspends all spring competition

Updated March 12, 12:58 p.m.

The Big West Conference announced that it is indefinitely suspending all spring conference and non-conference competition, “effective immediately.”

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” a release read.

The announcement comes after the No. 12 Dirtbags were cleared to travel New Orleans, Louisiana Thursday, for a three-game series versus No. 23 Tulane University starting Friday.

The Dirtbags are now, “working on arrangements to come back,” assistant athletic director Roger Kirk told the Forty-Niner via email.

The men’s volleyball team, women’s tennis team, softball team and indoor track and field were also expected to compete this weekend.

Long Beach State men’s volleyball confirmed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday that the home game versus UCSB has been canceled.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee told The 562 Thursday. “My gut says this is not ‘three weeks and back to business as usual.’ I wish that was the case but I don’t see it.”

The suspension affects all nine teams in the conference.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.