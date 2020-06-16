Former Iona guard Isaiah Washington transfers to Long Beach State

Isaiah Washington is transferring to Long Beach State in the fall, the former Iona player announced on Instagram Monday.

The 6-foot-1 point guard joined the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball transfer portal about four weeks ago and has played college ball at Minnesota and Iona in three seasons.

View this post on Instagram Cali here I come 🗣 A post shared by Isaiah Washington (@jellyfam_dimes) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Washington came off the bench for the majority of his freshman season at Minnesota where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 36.6% from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc.

However, Washington’s sophomore year became a massive disappointment as playing time decreased and so did his production. His averages dropped to 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while his shooting stumbled to 31.1% overall and 21.3% from deep.

The now 21-year-old guard moved to Iona for his junior campaign and bounced back in a big way as he became a crucial starter under Iona head coach Tim Cluess.

Under Cluess, Washington saw his production increase to some of the highest in his college career. Starting in 23 of 28 games, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 4.0 assists. Washington’s shooting from the field jumped to 40.6% and 33.1% from three.

CSULB men’s basketball head coach Dan Monson is getting a versatile player in Washington, who revitalized his college career in Iona on both ends of the floor. Washington has one year left of eligibility in NCAA basketball.