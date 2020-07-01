LBSU Women’s Soccer to welcome seven new players to the roster

Seven new freshmen will be joining the women’s soccer roster for the 2020-21 season, head coach Mauricio Ingrassia announced Wednesday.

Midfielder Mya Daily out of Riverside Poly High School is one that Ingrassia is expecting big things from.

“Mya is a player that glides on the pitch, she covers a lot of ground and plays with determination and passion,” Ingrassia said in the statement. “She will compete for playing time right away, and she will add quality to our midfield.”

Daily also played club soccer for Legends FC, part of the US Soccer Development Academy.

Goalkeeper Katarina Decaroli comes from Prior Lake High School in Minnesota and saved 73 shots as a senior, playing every single minute available.

“Katarina has a real passion for the position,” Ingrassia said. “She is athletic and long, and will add real depth to our goalkeeping crew.”

Celine Gehrig played as a midfielder for Redondo Union High School and established herself as a letter-winner at the program. Ingrassia sees Gehrig as someone who can play multiple roles as a defensive midfielder.

“Celine can play in a center-back or holding midfield role,” Ingrassia said. “She brings technical ability and tenacity to our team, and she is also a great leader.”

Forward Evan House comes from Redwood High School where she scored 77 goals and chipped in 21 assists in just three seasons. House was the top scorer during her junior and senior seasons in Division 1 of the Central Section.

“Evan comes to us with unlimited potential,” Ingrassia said. “She brings a blue collar, hard-working mindset, and she can score goals.”

Central defender Maddy Perez became a first-team all-league selection at West Covina High School as a freshman and moved to club soccer after. Perez has received numerous national attention as she has featured for the U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-20 USA Youth National Teams.

“She will compete for play time right away,” Ingrassia said of Perez. “She reads the game very well, has great technique, and anticipates situations with great insight.”

Forward Sky Rodriguez comes out of Newport Harbor High School where she scored 50 goals and racked up 40 assists in four seasons. Rodriguez earned all-league and player of the year honors as a junior and senior.

“She is a hardworking forward, has a nose for the goal and is a great teammate both on and off the field,” Ingrassia said on Rodriguez.

The final incoming freshman is Bree San Lucas, who played as a forward at Saugus High School. San Lucas also spent time playing club soccer with Real SoCal and scored 20 goals in the recent season for them.

“Bree is a left sided attacking player who will add depth to our midfield and front row,” Ingrassia said. “She could see playing time right away on the left side of the field.”