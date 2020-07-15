Big West Conference expecting an update on fall sports in August

The Big West Conference is expected to have an update on the direction of fall sports in August, according to Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee.

With National Collegiate Athletic Association conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing it will compete in conference-only games in the fall and others like the Ivy League canceling all fall sports, the Big West is up for a decision too.

According to Fee, a specific decision by the Big West Board of Directors has not yet been made regarding fall competition, but one is coming soon.

“We expect to have an update by Aug. 1 on the potential direction the conference will take for fall sports,” Fee said.

Conferences that haven’t made a decision about fall sports, like the SEC, Big-12 and ACC, say a decision will be announced later in July.

The CSULB athletics department developed a plan in mid-June to begin voluntary on-campus workouts in July that included six phases, but due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in California, the workouts have been put on hold.

The conference is also planning ahead for the seasons beyond fall, but a decision on those sports won’t be coming soon.

“A determination for winter and spring sports will come at a later date as we progress in the academic calendar,” Fee said.

Professional leagues in the nation like Major League Soccer have already begun play this month, with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association slated to begin later in July.