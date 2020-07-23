LBSU Ice Hockey season postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19

The Long Beach State Ice Hockey team announced Thursday that its 2020-21 season will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The team released a statement on Twitter, citing the university’s decision to postpone the season.

“This decision was made to help preserve the health of our student-athletes, staff and fans,” the statement said.



Though no games are expected to take place anytime soon, the team is hopeful to take the ice in a possible condensed season in the spring.

“We are disappointed that we will not be taking the ice this fall but we are hopeful that we will be able to play starting in the spring,” the statement said.

LBSU Ice Hockey played in 23 games this past season, finishing with seven wins, 15 losses and one tie. Out of the 10 teams in the ACHA West Coast Hockey Conference, LBSU sat in sixth place.

The team, which plays under the American Collegiate Hockey Association, isn’t directly affiliated with LBSU Athletics or the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

For the Big West Conference in the NCAA, a decision is expected to come on Aug. 1.