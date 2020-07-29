Big West Conference board of directors announces fall sports to be postponed for remainder of calendar year

Big West Conference-affiliated sports will not be played this fall season, the Big West Conference Board of Directors announced Wednesday.

“The Big West Conference Board of Directors announced today that Big West fall sports competition will be postponed through the end of the calendar year,” the press release said. “In making the decision, the Board recognized the continued serious challenges to health and safety on Big West campuses and communities impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The #BigWestConference Board of Directors announces that fall sports competition will be postponed through the end of the calendar year. Full Statement ⤵️ 🔗 https://t.co/J0foYb5c9Y#LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/eD7QgDMX95 — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) July 29, 2020

Long Beach State Athletics Director Andy Fee said he is heartbroken about the decision but maintains that the health and safety of the athletes, coaches and staff remains the department’s top priority.

“Words cannot express the heartache I feel for our student athletes who have worked relentlessly to achieve their dreams,” Fee said in a statement. “We will continue to support them through these challenging times and remain resolute and committed to preparing for when we can all safely return to the Beach.”

Sports affected by this decision will include the competitive schedule of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The competitive schedule and the non-traditional segment of men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis will also be postponed.

Non-conference-affiliated sports will not be affected by the board’s new decision.

Consideration for competition come spring 2021 is under review by the board at this time, recognizing that the response must remain fluid to maintain the best interest of athletes at its core.

Student athletes will be allowed to return to campus at the discretion of each campus, according to the board. Any on-campus athletic activity must follow the NCAA guidelines.

Big West winter sports are not affected by this announcement.

“Health and safety of Big West student athletes, coaches, staff and the campus community continue to be the preeminent priorities for the CEOs of the conference’s 11 institutions,” the brief read. “As medical and scientific data rapidly evolves surrounding the pandemic, the conference will continue to monitor developments and will consider additional actions as needed.”