Golden Coast Conference postpones water polo season

The Golden Coast Conference is postponing the 2020 men’s water polo season due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Friday.

GCC, which sponsors both men’s and women’s water polo, made this announcement a few days after the Big West Conference announced its decision to postpone fall sports.

GCC Commissioner Mike Daniels said the postponement could mean a full season can occur in 2021.

““The pandemic has had a major impact in the state of California over the last few weeks which has forced us to make some tough decisions in collegiate athletics,” Daniels said in the statement. “We are hopeful this will enable us to have a full season come January.”

Long Beach State Athletics Director and GCC Men’s Water Polo Executive Committee Chair Andy Fee said the safety of campus communities come first.

“While this decision was extremely difficult and will be incredibly challenging for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the GCC Men’s Water Polo Executive Committee focused on the importance of the safety, health and well-being of our campus communities,” Fee said in the statement. “We are hopeful that creative thinking and science will emerge to mitigate and reduce risk to allow competition in spring 2021. The GCC Executive Committee will continue to monitor trends and discuss possible competitive scenarios as we move forward.”

The GCC said plans to release a revised schedule will occur at a later date after the National Collegiate Athletic Association solidifies its plan for the national championship game.