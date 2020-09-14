Long Beach State men’s basketball may participate in Paradise Jam tournament, COVID-19 regulations permitting

Long Beach State men’s basketball team may be soon seeing its first tournament of the season.

According to a Tweet by CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein, the Beach may participate in the Paradise Jam tournament if the National College Athletics Association Division 1 council approves the decision.

Source: IF the Division 1 Council approves an 11/21 start date for college basketball, the Paradise Jam will be played from 11/21 to 11/23. Field includes Bradley, Buffalo, Cleveland State, FIU, Little Rock, Long Beach State, St. Bonaventure, and Weber State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 14, 2020

If approved, multiple schools including Bradley University, University at Buffalo, Cleveland State University, Florida International University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, St. Bonaventure University and Weber State University could possibly be joining the Beach.

The tournament is tentatively scheduled to be held from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.

Update to follow.