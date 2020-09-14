The Long Beach State men's basketball team enters the Big West tournament with the best record percentage in the last decade as the eight seed. Athletics
Long Beach State men’s basketball may participate in Paradise Jam tournament, COVID-19 regulations permitting

Long Beach State men’s basketball team may be soon seeing its first tournament of the season.

According to a Tweet by CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein, the Beach may participate in the Paradise Jam tournament if the National College Athletics Association Division 1 council approves the decision. 

If approved, multiple schools including Bradley University, University at Buffalo, Cleveland State University, Florida International University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, St. Bonaventure University and Weber State University could possibly be joining the Beach. 

The tournament is tentatively scheduled to be held from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. 

Update to follow. 

