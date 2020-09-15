Long Beach State basketball approved to begin outdoor practice

The Long Beach State athletic department announced Tuesday that the men’s and women’s basketball team have been approved to begin participating in outdoor activities at the end of the month.

Starting Oct. 1, both teams will be able to start practicing outdoors. Indoor activities are still not permitted at this time.

“We are hoping to get approval for indoor activity in the middle of October when formal basketball practices are likely to be approved by the NCAA,” Long Beach State athletic director Andy Fee said. “As always, things may change due to COVID and current conditions.”

Public health officials, campus administrators and athletics administrators will continue to monitor local health conditions and modify plans accordingly.

Currently, fall and spring sports activities are still on hold. According to Fee, fall and spring sports activity start dates will be determined in the upcoming weeks.

Required testing for coronavirus and cleaning protocols will be in place when activity begins Oct. 1.

“We have some goals to maybe set up makeshift courts on the tennis court or in the parking lot,” Fee said. “We’re going to get creative with how we get up and running. It’s going to look a little weird, but we are going to make the best of it.”

The athletic department will utilize the student health center to assist in testing the men’s and women’s basketball team for COVID-19.

Update to follow.