PAC-12 to have seven-game football season in November

The Pac-12 Conference’s chancellors and presidents voted Thursday to have a seven-game conference schedule beginning Friday, Nov. 6.

In addition to having a football season, the Pac-12 will also still have its annual Pac-12 tournament on Dec. 18. Over a month ago, the Pac-12 voted to cancel all sports, including football, throughout the rest of the calendar year.

By making the decision of having a football season, the Pac-12 will become the last of the Power 5 conferences to have finalized a college football season. Five days ago, the Big Ten Conference agreed to have a football season start on Oct. 24.

Last year, the University of Oregon won the Pac-12 tournament, beating the University of Utah 37-15 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The University of Oregon was the first-place representative from the Pac-12 North, while the University of Utah finished first in the Pac-12 South.