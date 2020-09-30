Los Angeles Angels approved to stay in the city of Anaheim through 2050

The Anaheim City Council voted Wednesday to keep the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the city through 2050.

Following unsuccessful attempts in 2014 and 2016 to relocate, the Angels will be staying in the city they’ve been playing in 1966.

The approval includes selling the stadium and the surrounding 150 acres of land for $320 million which is slated to be developed as an urban village with homes, hotels, offices, jobs and public transit.

In 2018, the team explored options to relocate to Long Beach, but were denied.

The decision comes a year after negotiations between the city and SRB Management LLC composed of Angels owner Arte Moreno and Angels Baseball LP.

The $320 million purchase price stems from the anticipated cost of the 466 affordable apartments, totaling $123.7 million and a seven-acre flagship public park anticipated to cost $46.2 million.

On Oct. 6, Anaheim City Council will hear two parts of a plan regarding the agreement covering development of the land and an amendment to the zoning.

According to a statement issued by the City of Anaheim’s mayor, Harry Shidu, the city has “made history.”

“What have been far too many years of uncertainty and inaction in Anaheim are now over. We have secured baseball while freeing our city from the costs of stadium ownership,” Shidu said. “Our residents will benefit for years to come as valuable, underutilized land gives way to a stadium area we can all be proud of.”