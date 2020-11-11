Women’s basketball picked to finish sixth in coaches poll, seventh in media poll

Long Beach State women’s basketball team was recently selected to finish sixth in the Big West Conference coaches’ poll and seventh in the seventh in the media poll.

The Beach garnered 69 points from the coaches’ poll and 120 points from the media poll.

Long Beach will be led by junior guard, Justina King, who made the Preseason Coaches and Media All-Conference Team, as well as redshirt junior forward Naomi Hunt, who missed last season due to an ACL injury.

Other players worth noting are redshirt junior guard Ma’Qhi Berry, who led the team in steals last seasons with 71 and freshman guard Savannah Tucker.

King led the team in points per game last season with 13.6, scoring 408 in total in the 30 games she started.

King also led the team in assists with 99 and was second on the team in steals with 53.

Last year, the Beach finished the season 13-17 overall, going 8-8 in conference play.

The Beach lost in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament to California Polytechnic State University, 59-48.

The season is set to open on Sunday Dec. 27, against University of California, Riverside, at the Walter Pyramid. The Highlanders were picked to finish 10th in the coaches poll and last in the media poll.