Long Beach State basketball set to return to practice indoors the Walter Pyramid

The Long Beach Public Health Department has recently approved the Beach’s basketball teams to return back to their home floor.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, the men’s and women’s basketball will once again resume operations inside the Walter Pyramid.

“I am grateful to the City of Long Beach Health Department for partnering with our campus to create a safe environment and enable our basketball programs to move inside the Walter Pyramid,” athletic director Andy Fee said.

In compliance with public safety and health directives from Los Angeles County and the City of Long Beach, the Beach will continue to test athletes weekly for coronavirus.

Since resuming activity in October, both programs have not reported any positive cases.

“Our student-athletes and coaches are excited for this next step, and we look forward to representing our campus and community on the court,” Fee said.