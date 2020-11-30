Men’s basketball preseason game postponed, concerns of COVID-19 cited

The Long Beach State men’s basketball preseason opener versus the University of California, Los Angeles has been postponed out of an abundance of caution based on coronavirus protocol within the Beach program.

As of yesterday, the Beach men’s basketball program had confirmed that its players and staff all tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement comes two hours before the scheduled tip off.

This evening's @LBSUhoops contest at UCLA has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/2iOxsVQ7Co — LBSU Athletics (@LBSUAthletics) December 1, 2020

UCLA’s associate athletic director Alex Timiraos said all players from their program tested negative for COVID-19.

AM570 Los Angeles Sports reported that the outbreak came from within the Beach program.

Roger Kirk, assistant athletic director, said the department will be issuing a statement regarding the postponement soon.

“Between UCLA and us on the protocol side, with the way the test came out, the decision was made between the programs to postpone the game,” Kirk said.

Tonight's men's basketball home opener has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/DqNZUP3Bm9 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 1, 2020

Chance Hunter, a junior guard who made the conference’s preseason all-conference team, said the postponement is “just frustrating”.

“It was postponed to another date,” Hunter said. “Everyone was hurt, we all were locked in ready to play.”

When asked if the Beach’s players tests came up inconclusive or if anyone had tested positive, he said that a statement could not be issued at the time by the athletic department.

Slated to be the Beach’s first game back in 263 days since their spring season was canceled in March, further details regarding the rescheduling of the game will be announced as decisions are confirmed between the two institutions.