Women’s basketball game canceled, concerns over COVID-19 cited

Long Beach State women’s basketball will not be facing off against University of San Diego tonight after concerns were raised over coronavirus protocol, according to a statement issued by the athletics department.

“A tier 1 member of our women’s basketball team recently had a ‘close contact’ with a COVID positive person outside our program. All team tests through today have been negative, but we have made the hard decision to cancel tonight’s game versus the University of San Diego out of an abundance of caution,” athletic director Andy Fee said. “We will monitor the health and well-being of all those in our program over the next few days and make a further determination on future activity at that point.”

The Beach was set to face off against the Toreros at the Walter Pyramid tonight at 6 p.m. for the second game of the women’s preseason.

According to the statement, “all women’s basketball operations have been temporarily paused.”

More information is expected from the department later this evening.