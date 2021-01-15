CSULB men’s and women’s basketball paused for the foreseeable future, concerns over COVID-19 cited

Long Beach State men’s and women’s basketball programs are entering an “immediate pause” due to concerns over coronavirus protocols, Roger Kirk, director of athletic communications said in a statement Friday.

“As a result, the Jan. 15 and 16 home games for men’s basketball against CSUN and the Jan. 15 and 16 games on the road for women’s basketball at UC Irvine have been canceled,” Kirk said.

Just hours ago, the Big West Conference Board of Directors announced that Long Beach State athletics will return to conference play for the spring 2021 season.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our two programs, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” athletic director Andy Fee said in an email. “Our programs will return to practice and competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

According to Kirk, “in-person activity will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.”