Long Beach State outlasted by California Baptist University Saturday

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team (3-5) was outlasted in a non-conference game by California Baptist University (7-4) Saturday night 75-96 at CBU Events Center.

This game was initially supposed to take place on Dec. 19 but was postponed due to a two week COVID-19 pause within the Long Beach State Athletics Program. This match also marked the first meeting in 65 years and the second overall between the two teams.

The Beach struggled defensively, allowing the Lancers to make 11 three-point shots out of 20 (55%). They also lost the rebounding battle 37-21 and sent California Baptist to the free-throw line 40 times.

Junior guard Michael Carter III led the team in scoring with 16 points, while senior guard Isaiah Washington added 14 points.

Senior guards Jordan Roberts, Colin Slater and Drew Cobb all made their season debuts for the Beach.

The Beach started off the game well and didn’t give up a field goal until five minutes into the game. They shot 55% from the field and led for much of the first half, however, a late first-half scoring run by the Lancers gave them a 42-40 lead at halftime.

The Lancers never looked back, they began the second half on a 12-3 scoring run and outscored Long Beach by 19 points in the second half. The Beach tried to claw back but had two players foul out in Joe Hampton and Carter III. From there on, the deficit for the Beach grew as large as 21 points.

Long Beach gave up nine, second-chance opportunities while they only managed to get two.

California Baptist senior center Gorjok Gak led the way for the Lancers posting a career-high in points with 26, senior guard, Mark Carbone also had a career-high in points with 16.

The Beach shot 52% from the field, but only converted eight three-point shots out of 18 (44%). They also only converted 15 free throws, in comparison to the Lancers 29 converted free throws.

Free throws and the battle on the boards eventually propelled the Lancers over the Beach.

The Beach returns to action Friday in a conference matchup against UC San Diego at 4 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.