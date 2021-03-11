Long Beach State softball beats University of San Diego

Long Beach State’s softball team defeated University of San Diego 2-0 at the season’s first home game Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Runs from utility player Alyssa Gonzalez won LBSU the game.

Stagnant for the first two innings, the Beach eventually took the lead, scoring the first run of the game during the third inning. Gonzalez hit a double to left center that scored right fielder Naomi Hernandez.

The Beach maintained its lead, and got another run during the fifth inning. After Gonzalez sacrificed to center field, scoring outfielder Lilyanna Martinez.

Pitcher Kellie White’s 10 strikeouts and variety of pitches in the complete game, San Diego was only able to get two hits.

The win brings The Beach’s overall record to 2-2. The team is scheduled to play its next game at California Baptist University on Thursday at 4 p.m.